Share buy-back Program
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 44/2020 – 21 DECEMBER 2020
On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No
596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is
expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|125,311
|664.96
|83,326,361.66
|14 December 2020
|3,638
|679.19
|2,470,892.49
|15 December 2020
|4,832
|682.89
|3,299,743.32
|16 December 2020
|3,966
|677.81
|2,688,177.01
|17 December 2020
|4,000
|679.39
|2,717,552.40
|18 December 2020
|5,000
|678.16
|3,390,784.00
|Accumulated under the program
|146,747
|667.09
|97,893,510.88
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 629.242 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
