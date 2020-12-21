 

Share buy-back Program

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 44/2020 – 21 DECEMBER 2020

On 17 November 2020, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 38/2020 of 17 November 2020. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 18 November 2020 to 29 January 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 200 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

  Number of
Shares 		Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 125,311 664.96 83,326,361.66
14 December 2020 3,638 679.19 2,470,892.49
15 December 2020 4,832 682.89 3,299,743.32
16 December 2020 3,966 677.81 2,688,177.01
17 December 2020 4,000 679.39 2,717,552.40
18 December 2020 5,000 678.16 3,390,784.00
Accumulated under the program 146,747 667.09 97,893,510.88

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 629.242 shares, corresponding to 1.3% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

For further information on this Announcement:
CFO Lars Vestergaard, tel (+45) 30 93 18 08
www.royalunibrew.com


