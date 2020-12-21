 

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Alexandre Pelletier-Normand appointed as the new CEO of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 08:30  |  50   |   |   

Rovio Entertainment Corporation      Stock Exchange Release         December 21, 2020 at 9.30 a.m. EET

Alexandre Pelletier-Normand appointed as the new CEO of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

The Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has appointed Alexandre Pelletier-Normand (born 1980), B.Sc. (Computer Science) as the company’s CEO as of January 1, 2021.

Pelletier-Normand, Executive Vice President, Games, has led Rovio’s Games business and been a member of Rovio’s Leadership Team since January 2019. Prior to joining Rovio, he held several positions at Gameloft SE, most recently EVP Production. Pelletier-Normand is also a co-founder at investment platform Execution Labs, and a board member since 2012. Pelletier-Normand will take over the position from Kati Levoranta, Rovio’s CEO between 2016 and 2020.

We are delighted to appoint Alexandre as a new CEO. In accordance with our strategy, we have shifted our focus in the past years to our games business. The games market is going through a major transformation, and Rovio’s business must be developed to react to future changes. Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio’s games business and he has a thorough understanding of the market and changes in consumer behavior. We are confident that he is the right person to lead the company in close cooperation with the rest of the leadership team,” says Kim Ignatius, Chairman of Rovio’s Board of Directors.

Working at the helm of Rovio’s Games business has been a great experience. Rovio has a strong games portfolio, which is diversified across various genres through the focused expertise of our multiple studios. As such, we are well positioned to benefit from the transformation of the games market and to drive our growth strategy for the years ahead. I accept the role of CEO with much gratitude and excitement,” says Alexandre Pelletier-Normand.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

Board of Directors

More information:
Kim Ignatius, Chairman of the Board of Directors
RovioIR@rovio.com
Media desk tel. +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

Rovio in brief

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)

 


Rovio Entertainment Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Alexandre Pelletier-Normand appointed as the new CEO of Rovio Entertainment Corporation Rovio Entertainment Corporation      Stock Exchange Release         December 21, 2020 at 9.30 a.m. EET Alexandre Pelletier-Normand appointed as the new CEO of Rovio Entertainment Corporation The Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Festi: Competition Authority concludes investigation of fuel market
Taronis Fuels Takes Disciplinary Actions Against CFO and Independent Director
Statkraft to build, sell and manage two Irish wind farms
AB Science announces the success of its capital raise for a total amount of 15 million euros
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Changes in the holding of company’s own shares