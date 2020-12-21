Alexandre Pelletier-Normand appointed as the new CEO of Rovio Entertainment Corporation

The Board of Directors of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has appointed Alexandre Pelletier-Normand (born 1980), B.Sc. (Computer Science) as the company’s CEO as of January 1, 2021.

Pelletier-Normand, Executive Vice President, Games, has led Rovio’s Games business and been a member of Rovio’s Leadership Team since January 2019. Prior to joining Rovio, he held several positions at Gameloft SE, most recently EVP Production. Pelletier-Normand is also a co-founder at investment platform Execution Labs, and a board member since 2012. Pelletier-Normand will take over the position from Kati Levoranta, Rovio’s CEO between 2016 and 2020.

“We are delighted to appoint Alexandre as a new CEO. In accordance with our strategy, we have shifted our focus in the past years to our games business. The games market is going through a major transformation, and Rovio’s business must be developed to react to future changes. Alexandre has an excellent track record in heading Rovio’s games business and he has a thorough understanding of the market and changes in consumer behavior. We are confident that he is the right person to lead the company in close cooperation with the rest of the leadership team,” says Kim Ignatius, Chairman of Rovio’s Board of Directors.

“Working at the helm of Rovio’s Games business has been a great experience. Rovio has a strong games portfolio, which is diversified across various genres through the focused expertise of our multiple studios. As such, we are well positioned to benefit from the transformation of the games market and to drive our growth strategy for the years ahead. I accept the role of CEO with much gratitude and excitement,” says Alexandre Pelletier-Normand.

