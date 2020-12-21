 

VINCI wins bridge replacement contract in Australia

Rueil Malmaison, 21 December 2020

  • Bridge replacement on Kings Highway, the main road link between Canberra and New South Wales
  • Strong focus on environmental outcomes
  • A 114 million AUD contract (€70 million)

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in Australia, will build a new 349 metre bridge on the Kings Highway, above the Clyde River (New South Wales). 

The contract, worth 114 million AUD (€70 million), involves demolition of the existing bridge and construction of the new one, including abutment works. The project also covers an improved approach to the bridge, wider lanes and shoulders, safety barriers, and landscaping works on the riverbank.

Seymour Whyte previously supported the client (Transport for NSW - TfNSW) in design improvements to constructability and environmental outcomes. Construction will be carried out by working closely with stakeholders, including the local aquaculture industry. Control measures for erosion, sediment, biodiversity, and translocation of seagrasses will also be implemented on the project to preserve natural environments.

The new bridge will provide safer and more reliable journeys on the Kings Highway.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s goal is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, and partners and for society at large. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.  

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

