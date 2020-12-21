BioInvent and Transgene receive CTA approval for Phase l/lla trial of oncolytic virus BT-001 in solid tumors

LUND, Sweden and STRASBOURG, France, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (OMXS: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, and Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced they have received regulatory approval in Belgium for a clinical trial application (CTA) for a Phase l/lla study of the novel oncolytic vaccinia virus BT-001.

BT-001 is a best-in-class oncolytic Vaccinia virus. It has been generated using Transgene's Invir.IO platform and its patented large-capacity VV cop TK-RR- oncolytic virus, which has been engineered to encode both a Treg-depleting human recombinant anti-CTLA4 antibody generated by BioInvent's proprietary n-CoDeR/F.I.R.S.T platforms, and the human GM-CSF cytokine. By selectively targeting the tumor microenvironment, BT-001 is expected to elicit a much stronger and more effective antitumoral response. Delivering the anti-CTLA4 antibody directly to the tumor microenvironment will allow a local therapeutic activity and will thus greatly increase the safety and tolerability profile of the monoclonal antibody by reducing systemic exposure. BT-001 is being co-developed through a 50/50 collaboration between BioInvent and Transgene.

"This clinical trial approval sets the stage to further broaden BioInvent's promising clinical pipeline. BT-001 is our fourth program in clinical development. We are very excited to move forward this unique oncolytic virus which combines multiple, clinically proven mechanisms of action into a single drug. This clinical study will allow us to test BT-001's potential to treat a range of solid cancer indications. Regulatory approval of this agent demonstrates the excellent performance of our teams," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

Philippe Archinard, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Transgene, said: "We are pleased that we have received a first approval to initiate the Phase l/lla trial of BT-001. This oncolytic virus has induced long-lasting antitumor immune responses and abscopal effects in several tumor models, and its activity is further enhanced through combination with an anti-PD-1 antibody treatment. Thanks to its unique mode of action and the results seen so far, we believe it has the potential to make a significant difference to cancer patients."