Brussels, 21.12.2020 The World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) has released a comprehensive report entitled, 'Innovation and FinTechs in a Post-Pandemic World,' highlighting the significant role that innovation and financial technology (FinTech) play in the global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

DGAP-News: World Alliance of International Financial Centers / Key word(s): Study results/Study WAIFC's new report highlights the role of innovation and FinTechs in post-pandemic economic recovery 21.12.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The report seeks to provide a pathway toward sustainable financial innovation development by delving deeper into how the COVID-19 crisis has reshaped financial innovation. It also explores the rise of new technologies and an accelerated phase of digitalization across the industry, as well as in what ways the FinTech industry will help in overcoming the current phase of economic uncertainty as the world prepares for a holistic recovery.

The report follows on from a joint declaration issued in May 2020 by WAIFC members, exhibiting their collective commitment to seeking ways to mitigate the pandemic's adverse outcomes by forming collaborative international working groups to facilitate the economic study of COVID-19. The publication is the outcome of an inclusive global survey exploring the innovation and FinTech landscape across the WAIFC-member financial centers' regions, jointly undertaken by the Qatar Financial Centre and Luxembourg for Finance.

Commenting on the release of this landmark report, Arnaud de Bresson, Chairman of WAIFC, said:

"The present COVID-19 crisis has brought about the need to reorientate the global economic model to accelerate sustainable finance, as well as the digital and the financial innovation, which are key components to the solution of this crisis. I want to thank Qatar and Luxembourg very warmly for having produced this new WAIFC contribution on the role of innovation and FinTech in the post-pandemic economic recovery.