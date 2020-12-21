 

Maria Strömberg appointed as DNA's CFO and member of the Executive Team

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 December 2020, 10:00 am EET

M.Sc. (Econ) Maria Strömberg (b. 1968) has been appointed as CFO and   member of the Executive Team of DNA Plc.

Maria Strömberg will start in her new role on 1 February 2021. She will take up the position within DNA, where she has worked as head of the accounting department. Strömberg spent the majority of her career in the telecommunications industry and has worked at DNA continuously since 2007.

In her role, Strömberg will be responsible for DNA's accounting, invoicing, credit management, procurement and logistics, as well as administration and security. She reports to the CEO and works closely with DNA's parent company Telenor. Strömberg will succeed Timo Karppinen, who will continue in his position as CFO until the end of January 2021.

“It’s really great to get an experienced financial professional from within DNA on the job. Maria has a lot of experience and in-depth insight of financial management and has also served as substitute to the CFO multiple times in the past”, says Jukka Leinonen, CEO of DNA.

"I am honored and delighted to get the opportunity to work even more closely with the entire finance and administration department and, of course, with Telenor. DNA is a successful player with a growing business and a sound financial foundation. This provides excellent conditions to continue development and growth of the business as part of a strong group”, Maria Strömberg commented.

Further information:
 Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Plc, tel. +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi
DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi


