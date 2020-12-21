 

Bank Norwegian AS Updated MREL requirement for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 08:45  |  55   |   |   

Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has received an updated MREL requirement according to Financial Institutions Act 2015 (Finansforetaksloven) §20-9, cf. §20-25 from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA). Norwegian Finans Holding ASA shall hold total MREL capital equal to 39.02 % of adjusted risk weighted assets. The requirement shall be fulfilled by 1.1.2021. The level of the requirement is as expected, and, as previously announced, the bank expects to be compliant with the requirement without issuing any additional MREL-eligible capital in 2020.

The MREL eligible capital shall be issued by Norwegian Finans Holding ASA, where the subordination requirement shall be fulfilled by the end of the phase-in period on 1.1.2024. The updated requirement has a changed phase-in structure compared to the previous requirement.  The senior preferred debt issued by Bank Norwegian AS with a minimum remaining tenor of 1 year, irrespective of the date of issue, will qualify as MREL capital until the end of the phase-in period, with a linear phase-in. The previous requirement that senior preferred debt issued by Bank Norwegian AS had to be issued prior to 31.12.2019 to be eligible, has as such been lifted.

As previously announced, an application process to the Norwegian FSA regarding approval to initiate a merger process between Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian AS is ongoing, with the ultimate goal of issuing all MREL eligible capital from the combined, operating entity going forward.

The company shall deliver an updated MREL plan to the Norwegian FSA within 31.03.2021 on how to fulfill the requirement going forward.


Contact persons:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bank Norwegian AS Updated MREL requirement for Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Norwegian Finans Holding ASA has received an updated MREL requirement according to Financial Institutions Act 2015 (Finansforetaksloven) §20-9, cf. §20-25 from the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA). Norwegian Finans Holding ASA shall …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Festi: Competition Authority concludes investigation of fuel market
Taronis Fuels Takes Disciplinary Actions Against CFO and Independent Director
AB Science announces the success of its capital raise for a total amount of 15 million euros
Statkraft to build, sell and manage two Irish wind farms
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...