 

Cyberbit Supports Major Multinational Training Simulation Exercise

Cyberbit Skills Development Platform Exposes Participants to Live Cyberattacks During one of the largest Joint Training Events of 2020

RA'ANANA, Israel, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyberbit, the world's leading provider of cyber skills development solution, partnered with the Portuguese Army to provide a unique opportunity to participants: to train against a live cyberattack in a safe and controlled environment, as part of CiberPerseu 2020, a multinational cyber exercise. From Monday to Thursday, over 100 participants across 70 organizations from both the public and private sectors were exposed to a variety of live cyberattacks on Cyberbit's cyber range including Ransomware, Fileless Attacks, Trojans, and Worms to ensure they are prepared for these attacks in the real world. Cyberbit Master Trainers led the hands-on CiberPerseu Cyber Range Training sessions, providing guidance and expert tips while instructing trainees on the detection, investigation, remediation, and recovery of these attacks. Given that cybersecurity professionals experience their first attack on the job, these sessions were extremely valuable to the preparation of cybersecurity teams from Europe and Latin America.

Feedback from CiberPerseu 2020 participants was positive for the first remote joint event including praise for the Cyberbit platform.

"Cyberbit's platform is quite complete, including excellent trainer oversite and assistance. It allowed us to be in contact with the technologies we use daily, as well as new ones. The way the network was set up is very similar to a typical business network, providing realism to the exercise, including great diversity in the type of actions required. Our participation in this year's cyber range training was definitely a great and extremely positive experience."

Lieutenant Fernando Batista, Portuguese Army

"The Cyberbit training platform was easy to understand and the self-guided steps of the exercise were quite straightforward. The simulation of the cyberattack scenario was very realistic, offering real life challenges. I am extremely glad that I had the opportunity to participate in this experience which broadened my cyber knowledge and hope to have the opportunity to participate in more training sessions on Cyberbit."

Mário Matias, IT specialist at Regional Government of Madeira – Portugal

"CiberPerseu 2020 was an amazing opportunity to improve cyber incident response and communications skills in our teams. The exercises conducted on Cyberbit were challenging, representing a very accurate simulation of real-world scenarios."

Ricardo T. Martins, Cybersecurity Office of the University of Aveiro – Portugal

Cyberbit: Train for Real

Cyberbit addresses one of the most acute cybersecurity problems: preparing the human element for attacks. Cyberbit is the market's leading cyber skills development platform, focused on training cybersecurity professionals and preparing cybersecurity teams for attacks. Trainees are immersed in a hyper-realistic experience replicating a virtual SOC, where they use real-world security tools to respond to real-world, simulated cyberattacks. As a result, it dramatically increases SOC team performance, improves teamwork, and improves evaluation, hiring, and certification processes. The Platform delivers over 100,000 training sessions annually across 5 continents, through cloud-based and on-premise cyber ranges. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, MSSPs, system integrators, academies and governments. Cyberbit is headquartered in Israel with offices in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Follow Cyberbit on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@CYBERBITHQ)

Cyberbit Contact:
Sharon Rosenman
Chief Marketing Officer, Cyberbit
sharon.rosenman@cyberbit.com 



