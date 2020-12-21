 

Logitech Named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe

Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI), an award-winning design company and maker of cloud peripheral products, today announced that the company has been named for the first time to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable business practices.

“We are honored to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe,” said Bracken Darrell, President and CEO Logitech. “Our inclusion reflects our commitment to sustainability, and while we have made progress, we have only just begun to hit our stride in designing our products and our organization to protect the earth. We recognize that our business growth does not come without an environmental impact and pledge to use our resources and leadership to make a positive and sustainable impact.”

The DJSI is a widely recognized standard for measuring and advancing corporate environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices across all industries. The European index recognizes outstanding sustainability performance amongst companies headquartered in Europe.

“We congratulate Logitech for being included in the DJSI Europe. A DJSI distinction is a reflection of being a sustainability leader in your industry. With a record number of companies participating in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment and more stringent rules for inclusion this year, this sets Logitech apart and rewards its continued commitment to people and planet," stated Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research and Data, S&P Global.

In the last year, the company announced support of the Paris Agreement, pledging to reduce its corporate carbon footprint to support the ambitious goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C and committed to being powered exclusively by renewable electricity by 2030. Logitech committed to carbon transparency, by being the first consumer electronics company to provide detailed carbon impact labeling on product packaging across the entire portfolio and pledged to neutralize the carbon footprint of its entire gaming product portfolio. Most recently, the company committed to increasingly incorporate post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR) into its products at scale in an effort to reduce its carbon impact and increase circularity of materials. By this time next year, more than 50% of mice & keyboards in Logitech’s largest product portfolio will use post consumer recycled plastic, eliminating an estimated 7,100 tons of virgin plastic and 11,000 tons of carbon per year. These commitments come after more than a decade of prioritizing designing for sustainability across its operations and its products.

To learn more about Logitech’s sustainability efforts, please visit www.logitech.com/sustainability or download the Logitech 2020 Sustainability report here.

About Logitech

Logitech designs products that have an everyday place in people's lives, connecting them to the digital experiences they care about. More than 35 years ago, Logitech started connecting people through computers, and now it’s a multi-brand company designing products that bring people together through music, gaming, video, and computing. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird and Blue Microphones. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @Logitech.

