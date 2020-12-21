

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



21.12.2020 / 09:40

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Thorsten Last name(s): Boeckers

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI

529900YURAYD4IJX2J91

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000KSAG888

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 7.8200 EUR 10361.50 EUR 7.8080 EUR 9174.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 7.8144 EUR 19535.9000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-12-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate Exchange MIC: TGAT

