Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.12.2020 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Middelhoff

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
sino AG

b) LEI
549300FDEIW4TSLARR27 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005765507

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
29.58 EUR 14790 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
29.58 EUR 14790 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-18; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Stuttgart Stock Exchange
MIC: XSTU


21.12.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: sino AG
Ernst-Schneider-Platz 1
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.sino.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

21.12.2020 



Diskussion: Sino hat nen Thread verdient
Wertpapier


