 

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

Publication in accordance with Article 8:6, § 1 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Code on Companies and Associations


NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") has made the following disposals of own shares outside the stock exchange:

• on 17 December 2020, 5 000 shares following the exercise of options under its stock option plan SOP 2010-2014 at an exercise price of € 21.450 per option, and
• on 18 December 2020, 7 491 shares free of charge in accordance with its share matching plan.

As a result, the total number of treasury shares held by Bekaert decreased from 3 836 425 to 3 823 934.


