ICG Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker Intermediate Capital Group plc (“ICG” or “the Group”)21 December 2020 Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker ICG announces that, with immediate effect, it has appointed Citigroup Global Markets Limited (“Citi”) as Joint Corporate Broker. Citi will …



