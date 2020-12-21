Global Warming Solutions Inc introduces electric mobility vehicle fleet for last mile delivery in US And Europe

The company is in the process of developing a Na-O2 type battery for its electric vehicles that will increase the average city driving range of their EVs up to 200 miles on a single charge of a 48V battery.

Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO), a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming, is proud to announce that AM-2, AM-3 and AM-4, a line of three-wheeled, all-electric local delivery vehicles (last-mile delivery), is now in development by ALTERNA MOTORS LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

The Na-O2 battery uses sodium instead of lithium as an anode material. This significantly reduces the cost of producing batteries. The use of air oxygen as a depolarizer makes it possible to reduce the mass of the battery by almost 2X compared to lithium-ion batteries. In addition, air passing through the cathode cools the battery during discharge which automatically maintains and controls temperature. When the battery is charged with an electric current, oxygen is released into the atmosphere. At the same time, the battery charging time is 2X less than that of lithium-ion batteries of the same capacity.

"With AM, we decided to create a vehicle that would solve the issue of environmentally friendly travel in our cities, for the needs of individual users and last-mile delivery, which has traditionally been dominated by large, expensive, polluting cars, trucks and vans that often block traffic and increase congestion in urban areas. GWSO president and founder, Vladimir Vasilenko, said. "The maneuverable and ultra-compact AM can reduce turnaround and delivery times, allowing the operator to navigate through traffic and find parking more easily than a full-size vehicle. We believe that by reducing fuel, maintenance and purchase costs (with a subscription model) AM will provide significant savings per mile compared to any transportation solution on the market. AM is suitable for both small business owners and corporate fleets, and the management software provides business processes for delivery organization as well as automation and analytics for business owners.

For more information on Alterna Motors Urban E-mobility project, please go to: https://www.gwsogroup.com/e-mobility/

