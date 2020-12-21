Global Warming Solutions Inc introduces electric mobility vehicle fleet for last mile delivery in US And Europe

 

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
The Company is developing a management software for your last-mile delivery business

Jacksonville, Florida, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (OTC MARKET: GWSO), a developer of technologies aimed at mitigating the effects of global warming, is proud to announce that AM-2, AM-3 and AM-4, a line of three-wheeled, all-electric local delivery vehicles (last-mile delivery), is now in development by ALTERNA MOTORS LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

The company is in the process of developing a Na-O2 type battery for its electric vehicles that will increase the average city driving range of their EVs up to 200 miles on a single charge of a 48V battery.

The Na-O2 battery uses sodium instead of lithium as an anode material. This significantly reduces the cost of producing batteries. The use of air oxygen as a depolarizer makes it possible to reduce the mass of the battery by almost 2X compared to lithium-ion batteries. In addition, air passing through the cathode cools the battery during discharge which automatically maintains and controls temperature. When the battery is charged with an electric current, oxygen is released into the atmosphere. At the same time, the battery charging time is 2X less than that of lithium-ion batteries of the same capacity.

"With AM, we decided to create a vehicle that would solve the issue of environmentally friendly travel in our cities, for the needs of individual users and last-mile delivery, which has traditionally been dominated by large, expensive, polluting cars, trucks and vans that often block traffic and increase congestion in urban areas. GWSO president and founder, Vladimir Vasilenko, said. "The maneuverable and ultra-compact AM can reduce turnaround and delivery times, allowing the operator to navigate through traffic and find parking more easily than a full-size vehicle. We believe that by reducing fuel, maintenance and purchase costs (with a subscription model) AM will provide significant savings per mile compared to any transportation solution on the market. AM is suitable for both small business owners and corporate fleets, and the management software provides business processes for delivery organization as well as automation and analytics for business owners.

For more information on Alterna Motors Urban E-mobility project, please go to: https://www.gwsogroup.com/e-mobility/

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may include predictions, estimates or other information that might be considered forward-looking within the meaning of applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as: potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building, or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at https://www.gwsogroup.com.

Contact:

Vladimir Vasilenko
CEO
Global Warming Solutions, Inc.
Vladimir@gwsogroup.com


Disclaimer

