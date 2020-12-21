DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK
ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 125 - 21 DECEMBER 2020
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|
Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
395,000
|
108.80
|
42,975,358
|14/12/2020
|13,000
|114.59
|1,489,670
|15/12/2020
|14,000
|115.40
|1,615,600
|16/12/2020
|12,000
|117.87
|1,414,440
|17/12/2020
|12,000
|116.89
|1,402,680
|18/12/2020
|12,000
|116.71
|1,400,520
|Accumulated
|458,000
|109.82
|50,298,268
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 458,000 at a total amount of DKK 50,298,268.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,817,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.92%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,882,533.
