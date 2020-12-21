 

DSV, 851 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 09:55  |  31   |   |   

Company Announcement No. 851

On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 12,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day   Number of shares bought back   Average transaction price   Amount DKK
               
Accumulated trading for days 1-32 1,705,837   1,021.03   1,741,707,417
33: 14. december 2020   22,000   976.34   21,479,506
34: 15. december 2020   29,582   982.24   29,056,627
35: 16. december 2020   25,000   995.34   24,883,593
36: 17. december 2020   42,000   999.70   41,987,245
37: 18. december 2020   11,887   1,020.40   12,129,466
Accumulated trading for days 1-37 1,836,306   1,019.03   1,871,243,854

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 3,769,822 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 1.64% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment




DSV Panalpina Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV, 851 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S Company Announcement No. 851 On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Taronis Fuels Takes Disciplinary Actions Against CFO and Independent Director
Festi: Competition Authority concludes investigation of fuel market
AB Science announces the success of its capital raise for a total amount of 15 million euros
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.12.20
DSV, 850 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
07.12.20
DSV, 849 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
30.11.20
DSV, 848 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
25.11.20
DSV, 847 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
23.11.20
DSV, 846 - Share Buyback in DSV Panalpina A/S