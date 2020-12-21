Transaction in own shares and Notification of Transactions of Directors

The Company announces that on 18 December 2020, in accordance with prior approvals from shareholders, it purchased 2,228 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of 1,688.24p pence per share through the Company’s broker, Numis Securities Limited.

The purchase of the shares was arranged to satisfy remuneration owed to Lord Davies of Abersoch for the period ending 30 December 2020. The Company confirms that Lord Davies will continue to receive remuneration in the form of shares on a quarterly basis.

The Company wishes to announce that it has received notification that on 18 December 2020 Lord Davies of Abersoch, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, received 2,228 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1,688.24 pence per share. As a result of this transaction Lord Davies and his connected persons hold a total of 22,912 ordinary shares, being 0.01% of the total ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).

Contacts

Investor Enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Company Secretary

Andy Lewis

Global Head of Legal & Compliance, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1334