Insulated Packaging Market worth $15.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Insulated Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Wood, Corrugated Cardboard, Glass), Application (Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics), Packaging Type, Type (Rigid, Flexible, Semi-rigid) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the Insulated Packaging Market size is expected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2020 to USD 15.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.



Insulated packaging is used across industries, such as Food & Beverages, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, and Others. In the insulated packaging market, food & beverages is the key end-use industry owing to the wide applications of these insulated packaging.



APAC is expected to hold the largest market share in the global insulated packaging market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Insulated packaging market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of insulated packaging in the food & beverages and pharmaceuticals industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South korea, and Australia have led to an increased demand for Insulated packaging in the Asia Pacific region.



Deutsche Post DHL (Germany), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Co. (US), Amcor Limited (Australia), Sonoco Products Company (US), and Huhtamaki OYJ (Finland) are the leading insulated packaging manufacturers, globally.



