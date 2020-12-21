 

Abingworth promotes Bali Muralidhar to Managing Partner

LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Abingworth, the international investment group dedicated to life sciences, is pleased to announce the promotion of Bali Muralidhar MD PhD to Managing Partner, further strengthening the senior management of the firm. Bali is joining Tim Haines, Genghis Lloyd-Harris and Kurt von Emster in the Managing Partner role at the firm. 

Tim Haines, Chairman & Managing Partner, said: "Bali is an extremely talented investor who, since joining Abingworth, has brought new ideas that have made a significant and positive contribution to how we operate as a firm. Working closely with the team in the London, Boston and Menlo Park offices, he has also led a number of high-quality investments in the US and Europe, both public and private, which are already enhancing fund performance. His promotion is very well deserved, and we look forward to his continued contribution to the firm's success." 

Bali has driven recent investments in Reneo Pharmaceuticals (US/UK), NuCana (UK), Spruce Biosciences (US) and Exicure (US). He represents Abingworth on the Board of Directors of these companies and is also on the Board of Gynesonics (US).

Bali joined Abingworth as a Partner in April 2019, bringing more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare sector, including as a Senior Partner at MVM Partners LLP and as a member of Bain Capital's healthcare deal team.

In 2018, Bali was named among Financial News' Rising Stars in Private Equity, which celebrated 25 men and women under the age of 40 standing out in the European private equity industry.

Bali obtained a degree in clinical medicine from the University of Oxford and a PhD in translational cancer research from the MRC Cancer Cell Unit, University of Cambridge.

About Abingworth

Abingworth is a leading transatlantic life sciences investment firm. Abingworth helps transform cutting-edge science into novel medicines by providing capital and expertise to top calibre management teams building world-class companies. Since 1973, Abingworth has invested in 170 life science companies, leading to 44 M&As and 69 IPOs. Our therapeutic focused investments fall into three categories: seed and early-stage, development stage, and clinical co-development. Abingworth supports its portfolio companies with a team of experienced professionals at offices in London, Menlo Park (California), and Boston. 

