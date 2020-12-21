 

Siguldas CMAS JSC Financial Calendar in 2021

JSC ‘Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija’ (Nasdaq Riga: SCM1R) informs that in 2021 the dissemination of its audited annual report, interim reports and financial information is planned on dates as follows:

Date

  		Event
22th March 2021 for the year 2020
27th May 2021 for the first 3 month period of 2021
26th August 2021 for the first 6 month period of 2021
25th November 2021 for the 9 month period of 2021


Valda Mālniece

Financial and accounting department manager, member of the management board

E-mail: valda.malniece@sigmas.lv




