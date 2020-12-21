 

Credit Agricole Sa Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Banco BPM strengthen their partnership in consumer credit in Italy

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 10:30  |  52   |   |   

Press Release

Massy, 21st December 2020.

                                                                                   

Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Banco BPM
strengthen their partnership in consumer credit in Italy

Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Banco BPM announce that on 18 December 2020, they signed an Amendment Agreement, in order to further strengthen their global partnership in consumer finance in Italy of Agos Ducato (in which Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance holds 61% - Banco BPM 39%), introducing some changes to the agreements signed at the end of 2018 between Banco BPM, Crédit Agricole S.A. and Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance.
These amendments include additional opportunities for Agos Ducato to further expand its commercial base and improve its cost of funding, together with the extension, for an additional period of up to 24 months, and therefore until 31st July 2023, of the deadline for the put option exercise referred to a 10% stake held by Banco BPM in the share capital of Agos Ducato, at the previously agreed strike price of Euro 150 million.

CA Consumer Finance contact for the media:
Raphaele Hamel     +33 (0)1 87 38 03 61   rhamel@ca-cf.fr

About Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance:
Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, Crédit Agricole SA's consumer credit subsidiary, distributes a broad range of consumer credit and related services (in France, principally through its commercial trademarks Sofinco, Viaxel and Creditlift Courtage) for distribution channels as a whole: direct sales, point-of-sale financing (automotive and home appliances) and partnerships. Present alongside major distribution, specialised distribution and institutional brands in the 19 countries where it operates, CA Consumer Finance offers its partners solutions that are flexible, responsible and ideally suited to their needs and those of their customers. Excellence in customer relationships, empowered teams for customers and commitment to society are the pillars that make CA Consumer Finance a group that works every day in the interest of its customers and society. At 31 December 2019, CA Consumer Finance managed €92 billion in outstanding loans.
Learn more: www.ca-consumerfinance.com

 

Attachment


Credit Agricole Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Credit Agricole Sa Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Banco BPM strengthen their partnership in consumer credit in Italy Press Release Massy, 21st December 2020.                                                                                     Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance and Banco BPMstrengthen their partnership in consumer credit in Italy …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Changes in Supervisory Board
Taronis Fuels Takes Disciplinary Actions Against CFO and Independent Director
Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Goodwill impairment charge of about €900 million recognised against CA Italia in Crédit Agricole S.A.’s financial statements, no impact on solvency or liquidity
08.12.20
Credit Agricole: Consumer finance at Credit Agricole:a modern, profitable and high-potential business
02.12.20
Credit Agricole Sa: €1bn for local, sustainable and inclusive growth in the regions: the Crédit Agricole Group carries out its first social bond issuance
01.12.20
Credit Agricole Sa: Capital : ECB Pillar 2 capital requirement unchanged for 2021; publication of updated Pillar 3 appendix table of main features of capital instruments
23.11.20
ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Impfstoff-Euphorie lässt nach
23.11.20
Aktien Europa: Impfstoff rückt näher und Aktienkurse steigen
23.11.20
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ITALIA LAUNCHES A CASH VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF CREDITO VALTELLINESE