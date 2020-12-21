 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC

21 December 2020

DIRECTOR / PDMR NOTIFICATION

 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
 1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
 (a)   Name  Christopher Powles 
 2.  Reason for the notification
 (a)  Position/status  Non-Executive Director
 (b)  Initial notification /Amendment  Initial notification
 3.  Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
 (a)  Name  OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
 (b)  Legal Entity Identifier  213800Y3XEIQ18DP3053
 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
 (a)  Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  Ordinary shares of 10p each in OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC
 Identification code  GB00B17B3479
 (b) Nature of the transaction  Purchase of ordinary shares
 (c) Price(s) and volume(s)  Price(s)  Volume(s)
 £0.494 per share  10,880 
 (d)  Aggregated information   Not applicable - single transaction
 - Aggregated volume
 - Price
 (e)  Date of the transaction  18 December 2020
 (f)  Place of the transaction  London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information please contact:

Graham Venables
For Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
020 3935 3803




