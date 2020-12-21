 

NAXS has made an investment commitment to Equip Capital Fund I LP

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Hong Kong, Canada, Japan or Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

NAXS has made an investment commitment of NOK 20 million to the private equity buyout fund Equip Capital Fund I LP (“Equip” or the “Fund”).

Equip is a new private equity manager established by an Oslo-based team with background from Herkules Capital. NAXS is an investor in Herkules Fund III.

The Fund has a size of NOK 1.9 billion and was oversubscribed at final close. Equip will focus on the small/midcap segment in the Nordic region, primarily Norway and Sweden, with three main focus sectors: consumer services, industrials and business services.

At final close in December Equip had already invested in 6 portfolio companies, including Makeup Mekka, Holy Greens and Bastard Burgers.

Contact information:

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CET on December 21, 2020.

This press release and further information is available on the Company’s website: www.naxs.se.

NAXS AB (publ)
Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972
Nybrogatan 8
114 34 Stockholm, Sweden
Tel: +46 766 40 00 40, E-mail: info@naxs.se

NAXS is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

Attachment


NAXS Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



