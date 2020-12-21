NAXS has made an investment commitment to Equip Capital Fund I LP

NAXS has made an investment commitment of NOK 20 million to the private equity buyout fund Equip Capital Fund I LP (“Equip” or the “Fund”).

Equip is a new private equity manager established by an Oslo-based team with background from Herkules Capital. NAXS is an investor in Herkules Fund III.

The Fund has a size of NOK 1.9 billion and was oversubscribed at final close. Equip will focus on the small/midcap segment in the Nordic region, primarily Norway and Sweden, with three main focus sectors: consumer services, industrials and business services.

At final close in December Equip had already invested in 6 portfolio companies, including Makeup Mekka, Holy Greens and Bastard Burgers.

Contact information :

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11:00 CET on December 21, 2020.

This press release and further information is available on the Company’s website: www.naxs.se.

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 8

114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 766 40 00 40, E-mail: info@naxs.se



NAXS is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

