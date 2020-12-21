Extraordinary General Meeting in Castellum AB (publ)

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum AB (publ) held an Extraordinary General Meeting on Monday, December 21, 2020. In the light of the ongoing corona pandemic and in order to minimize any risk of spreading of the corona virus, the Extraordinary General Meeting was held only through advance voting (postal voting) in accordance with temporary legislation.

In accordance with the Board's proposal, and with over 99.1% of the votes cast at the EGM, the EGM decided to authorize the Board of Directors to, on one or several occasions prior to the next Annual General Meeting, resolve on new share issues with the right and obligation to be paid by contribution in kind, consisting of shares in Entra ASA, to Castellum by reason of Castellum's public takeover offer for all shares in Entra ASA.