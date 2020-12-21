 

BOTS INC CONTINUES INITIATIVES IN THE EMERGING DECENTRALIZED FINANCE (DEFI) SECTOR. REALIZES MAJOR INCREASE IN EMERGING MARKET VALUE OF BIT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 11:00  |  56   |   |   

ANNOUNCING NEW UPDATES TO BASIC INCOME TOKEN (COIN: BIT) AS A DEFI TOKEN

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital robotic automation and manufacturing industry, announced today that it had completed initial stages of repurposing FIRST BITCOIN (COIN: BIT), having Livecoin.net crypto exchange recognize its new name as "Basic Income Token" while retaining "BIT" as the digital currency's symbol. We are awaiting CoinMarketCap and Coingecko's recognition of the name change. While First Bitcoin Capital was the first to develop a coin utilizing the symbol BIT, others have sprung up using this same symbol; therefore, readers of this news should be careful to avoid any confusion by matching the name with the symbol.

Basic Income Token was designed to provide individuals and communities access to a cryptocurrency that enables a savings program, micro-payments, and to earn interest or stake their BIT holdings utilizing the DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocols. Initially, we only provided a limited amount of staking via Proof of Stake (POS) mining to enhance mining merely by keeping holders' bit wallets opened to earn more coins.  We are upgrading staking by adding a Dapp that will allow holders of BIT to deposit their coins via our website to earn greater interest utilizing the Ethereum blockchain, increasing earnings up to .18% per day without the need to mine. This new approach will not stop holders from POS mining. In the near future, we intend to provide greater access to BIT through the Ethereum based Uniswap decentralized apparatus.

International Bankers magazine described DeFi as "decentralized finance—that is, the application of financial services using decentralized technology such as blockchain. DeFi projects aim to provide financial services that do not require centralized entities or financial intermediaries, or middlemen to operate.

"At present, 'trust' within the global financial system is largely represented by systemically important financial institutions and regulatory bodies. Have they been successful in instilling sufficient trust? That's debatable at best. Errors, delays, and security vulnerabilities have certainly not been infrequent. Nor have these entities been shy when it has come to taking their own pieces of the pie in exchange for providing this purported layer of trust. And what's more, there have been depressingly few signs over the years and decades of their willingness to be more innovative, cost-effective, or efficient.

Seite 1 von 3


mCig Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BOTS INC CONTINUES INITIATIVES IN THE EMERGING DECENTRALIZED FINANCE (DEFI) SECTOR. REALIZES MAJOR INCREASE IN EMERGING MARKET VALUE OF BIT ANNOUNCING NEW UPDATES TO BASIC INCOME TOKEN (COIN: BIT) AS A DEFI TOKENSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), an emerging innovator of products, technologies, and services for the rapidly growing digital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Changes in Supervisory Board
Taronis Fuels Takes Disciplinary Actions Against CFO and Independent Director
Kalmar plans to transfer part of its crane engineering in China to Etteplan
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Normal Course Issuer Bids for Units and Exchangeable Shares
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen neue Daten zur Immunantwort nach Impfung mit ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.12.20
BOTS, Inc. CEO Announces Shareholder Update Letter
02.12.20
Bots Inc. signs a contract to secure SFOR TRADE International Crypto Exchange
24.11.20
BOTS Inc. Launches Crypto Bot Software for Crypto Exchanges.