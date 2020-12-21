 

DGAP-Adhoc EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program

DGAP-Ad-hoc: EQS Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program

21-Dec-2020 / 11:20 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EQS Group AG: Implementation of the announced share repurchase offer of up to 12,000 shares for the employee participation program

Munich - 21 December 2020

As announced today, the Management Board of EQS Group AG has decided to carry out a share repurchase of up to 12,000 of its own shares. On this basis, the Management Board of EQS Group AG decided today that the company should acquire up to 12,000 of its own shares at a total purchase price (excluding incidental transaction charges) of up to EUR 330,000. The share buy-back will commence on 21.12.2020 and is limited until 15.01.2021. The repurchased shares serve exclusively to implement an employee participation program "MyEQS Shareplan".

The share repurchase will be executed through the stock exchange. The share repurchase will be carried out by an independent bank which will make its trading decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares independently of, and without any influence by, the Company within the specified time period. Pursuant to the agreement with the Company, the bank is obliged to comply with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 with regard to the purchase price.

Information on the transactions relating to the repurchase program will be published according to Article 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of the execution of the transaction and will be made available on the Company's website under https://www.eqs.com/home/company/investors/.

Person making the notification: André Marques, CFO

Contact:

André Marques

CFO

Tel.: +49 89-444430-033

Mobile: +49 175-5250009

Email.: andre.marques@eqs.com

21-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: EQS Group AG
Karlstr. 47
80333 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49(0)89 210298-0
Fax: +49(0)89 210298-49
E-mail: info@eqs.com
Internet: www.eqs.com
ISIN: DE0005494165
WKN: 549416
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1156613

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1156613  21-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

11:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 12.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm (deutsch)
11:20 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG: Umsetzung des angekündigten Aktienrückkaufs von bis zu 12.000 Aktien für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
10:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm (deutsch)
10:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG submits limited public share repurchase offer for employee participation program
10:10 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG unterbreitet begrenztes öffentliches Aktienrückkaufangebot für Mitarbeiter-Beteiligungsprogramm
17.12.20
Hinweisgeberschutzgesetz: Experten-Kommentar der EQS Group
04.12.20
EQS: Erfolgreiche Finanzierungsrunde
04.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt EUR 9,1 Mio. (deutsch)
04.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG mit erfolgreicher Kapitalerhöhung - Bruttoemissionserlös beträgt EUR 9,1 Mio.
04.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: EQS Group AG successfully concludes capital increase - and receives gross issue proceeds of EUR 9.1 million

