The grasspaper company - Creapaper - has been awarded a €1.7-million EIC Accelerator grant from the European Union's Innovation Council to further scale its highly sustainable and ecological grasspaper business.



"We are honoured that the EIC experts and jury awarded our mission to reduce plastic pollution and CO2 emissions on a global scale.", says Michael Schatzschneider, CFO of Creapaper. "The grant funding will significantly accelerate the roll-out of our grasspaper products and will enable Creapaper to meet the logistical requirements of global brand owners."



Just as important as the financial support is the motivational push for the entire creapaper team. The EIC Accelerator is one of the EU's most demanding funding instruments. With 4,223 European companies applying in 2020 only 38 companies including 7 companies from Germany were selected for funding. Creapaper is honoured to receive this endorsement of their sustainable products and business model.



About Creapaper

Creapaper produces a highly innovative, sustainable and cost-efficient alternative raw material for the European paper industry, grassfibre, and offers a growing range of grasspaper products to substitute single-use plastics like straws, cups, and bags. Grasspaper products are saving tons of carbon emissions, are free of noxious substances, printable and have a distinctive sustainable, yet premium appearance. They are therefore very attractive for packaging, single-use plastics replacements and even for tissue products. Several awards in the packaging industry and first orders from large, well-known brands confirm these USPs of Creapaper grasspaper products.



