Put your hands up for Detroit!

- First ever contract win with Delta Air Lines, world's biggest airline

- DO & CO will be the new Hub Caterer in Detroit (DTW)

- More than 400 flights per day

- 10 year contract

Vienna - 21 December 2020

DO & CO secures long-term catering contract with global airline leader Delta Air Lines in Detroit/USA

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft proudly announces its first cooperation with Delta Air Lines. As of March 16th, 2021 DO & CO will be the airline's sole Hub Caterer in Detroit (DTW) for the next 10 consecutive years. DO & CO will be in charge of the entire board service across all short and long haul flights. With more than 400 daily departures in 2019, Detroit is one of Delta Air Lines' biggest and most important Hubs in the US. The contractual partnership therefore signals a decisive milestone in the realization of DO & CO's US expansion plans.

The newly formed alliance with Delta Air Lines, manifests that even during difficult times, customers unceasingly value innovation, high product and service quality, efficient logistics, as well as operational reliability. Accordingly, these virtues are key drivers for new, important business relationships which differentiate DO & CO from its competition.

Delta Air Lines is currently the world's No. 1 airline by total revenues. Its industry-leading, global network expands to over more than 300 destinations in over 50 countries and served nearly 200 million people annually. Delta Air Lines operates significant airport hubs at London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, New York-JFK, Atlanta, Detroit, Boston, Mexico City, Minneapolis/St. Paul, LaGuardia, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, São Paulo, Seattle, Seoul-Incheon and Tokyo. Through its innovative alliances with Aeromexico, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, China Eastern, GOL, Korean Air, Virgin Atlantic, Virgin Australia and WestJet, Delta Air Lines is bringing more choice and competition to customers worldwide.

