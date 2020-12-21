--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation(MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution.The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Financing/Ratings/Strategic Management Decisions/Contracts21.12.2020Ried im Innkreis - The corona crisis and the expected related negative effectson the financial and earnings development of the Group required an adjustment ofthe contractual conditions of the existing syndicated loan (total volume EUR 285million distributed over seven banks, maturity on August 29th, 2023).The focus was on the semi-annually tested financial covenant Net Financial Debt/ EBITDA less or equal to 4.0.In the negotiations, which were always on mutual partnership level, a waiver ofthe covenant (Covenant Holiday) and an adjustment of the covenant (CovenantReset) were agreed for the next test dates. On December 31st, 2022 FACC willreturn to the originally agreed covenant of Net Financial Debt / EBITDA less orequal to 4.0.31.12.2020 30.06.2021 31.12.2021 30.06.2022 31.12.2022NetFinancialDebt/EBITDA Waiver Waiver 5,25 4,25 4,00(less orequal to)In the course of the waiver negotiations, the margin grid for newly introducedleverage levels was also adjusted.The promissory note loan (EUR 70 million) issued in 2019 is beside a 50 basispoints margin step-up for Net Financial Debt/EBITDA levels over 3.75 notaffected by the effects of the Corona crisis.FACC CFO Ales Stárek: "I would like to thank our core banks for theunderstanding and flexibility they have shown in making the necessaryadjustments. This negotiation result, which is fundamentally based on our long-term trusting relationships with our banking partners, gives us the necessaryflexibility to adapt the company to the new market environment - which hadchanged due to the corona virus - and to pursue the implementation of the long-term FACC strategies in a targeted manner."Further inquiry note:Florian HeindlDirectorTreasury & Risk ManagementE-Mail f.heindl@facc.comMobile +43/664/80 119 1232Phone +43/59/616-1232end of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: FACC AGFischerstraße 9A-4910 Ried im Innkreisphone: +43/59/616-0FAX: +43/59/616-81000mail: office@facc.comWWW: www.facc.comISIN: AT00000FACC2indexes:stockmarkets: Wienlanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/76112/4796233OTS: FACC AG