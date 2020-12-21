Insulet to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the event.