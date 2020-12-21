 

Insulet to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD) (Insulet), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod Insulin Management System, today announced that management will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference on January 12, 2021 at 9:10 a.m. (Eastern Time)

To listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation, please visit http://investors.insulet.com. A replay of the audio webcast will also be available following the event.

About Insulet Corporation:

Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ: PODD), headquartered in Massachusetts, is an innovative medical device company dedicated to simplifying life for people with diabetes and other conditions through its Omnipod product platform. The Omnipod Insulin Management System provides a unique alternative to traditional insulin delivery methods. With its simple, wearable design, the disposable Pod provides up to three days of non-stop insulin delivery, without the need to see or handle a needle. Insulet also leverages the unique design of its Pod by tailoring its Omnipod technology platform for the delivery of non-insulin subcutaneous drugs across other therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: www.insulet.com and www.myomnipod.com.

