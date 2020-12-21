 

Institutional Property Advisors Closes Two-Property $90.2 Million Multifamily Portfolio Sale in Southern Arizona

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Tucson, Arizona. The properties are Equestrian, a 288-unit complex that sold for $47.7 million, or $165,625 per unit, and Ridgeline, a 272-unit property that traded for $42.5 million, which represents $156,250 per unit.

“Post-2000 constructed multifamily assets like Equestrian and Ridgeline are rarely available in North Tucson,” said Hamid Panahi, IPA first vice president. “These two communities provide new ownership with the opportunity to enhance revenue through the continued implementation of an apartment interior renovation program.” Panahi, along with Steve Gebing and Cliff David, IPA executive managing directors, represented the seller, Bascom Arizona Ventures, and procured the buyer, Bridge Investment Group. “Job growth and economic development should not be overlooked in Tucson with tremendous momentum in the aerospace and defense sector, high technology, bioscience, healthcare, mining technology, and logistics leading the way,” added Gebing. “There’s a reason internationally recognized companies like Raytheon, Caterpillar, and Amazon are attracted to the market.”

Both properties are located on West Linda Vista Boulevard in Northwest Tucson, close to Thornydale Retail Center, Thornydale Village, Tucson Premium Outlets and Pima Community College. Completed in 2008 on 13 acres, Equestrian has 18 residential buildings, a swimming pool, gas and charcoal grilling stations, assigned covered parking and detached garages. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings and the average unit size is 900 square feet. Ridgeline’s 17 residential buildings were constructed in 2002 and 2008 on 13 acres. The property has two resort-style swimming pools and the average apartment size is 821 square feet.

About Institutional Property Advisors (IPA)

Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) is a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), a leading commercial real estate services firm in North America. IPA’s combination of real estate investment and capital markets expertise, industry-leading technology, and acclaimed research offer customized solutions for the acquisition, disposition and financing of institutional properties and portfolios. For more information, please visit www.institutionalpropertyadvisors.com.

About Marcus & Millichap, Inc.

With over 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals located throughout the United States and Canada, Marcus & Millichap is a leading specialist in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971, the firm closed 9,726 transactions in 2019 with a value of approximately $50 billion. Marcus & Millichap has perfected a powerful system for marketing properties that combines investment specialization, local market expertise, the industry’s most comprehensive research, state-of-the-art technology, and relationships with the largest pool of qualified investors. For additional information, please visit www.MarcusMillichap.com.

Marcus & Millichap Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Institutional Property Advisors Closes Two-Property $90.2 Million Multifamily Portfolio Sale in Southern Arizona Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI), announced today the sale of a two-property multifamily portfolio in Tucson, Arizona. The properties are Equestrian, a 288-unit complex that sold for $47.7 million, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Transgene and BioInvent Receive CTA Approval for Phase 1/2a Trial of Oncolytic Virus BT-001 in ...
Entegris Makes Major Investment in New Manufacturing Facility in Taiwan
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ...
Liberty Global Recognized for Sustainability Leadership
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.11.20
Institutional Property Advisors Brokers $91 Million Multifamily Sale in Suburban Phoenix