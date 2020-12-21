 

Xpeng Delivers G3 Smart Electric SUV to First Customers in Norway, Stepping Up Plans for European Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 11:46  |  34   |   |   

Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, has started delivery of smart EVs to customers in Norway. 100 Xpeng G3 smart electric SUVs are being handed over to their new owners this week across 28 cities and towns in Norway - the northernmost of which is Bodø (67°N), just north of the Arctic Circle.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005331/en/

Xpeng G3 Smart EV SUV (Photo: Business Wire)

Xpeng G3 Smart EV SUV (Photo: Business Wire)

While the domestic Chinese market remains its primary customer base, Xpeng is now well positioned to develop its international strategy with the launch of its first production model, the G3 electric SUV, in Norway. Xpeng is actively exploring opportunities in other EV-mature markets with supportive government policies, advanced EV infrastructure and high EV awareness as the top priority markets. Xpeng is also planning to launch its second production model, the P7 electric sports sedan, in Europe within the next 12 months.

He Xiaopeng, CEO & Chairman of Xpeng, commented: “This week’s customer deliveries in Norway represent a key milestone in Xpeng’s aspirations to become a truly international smart EV brand. Our launch in Europe comes just as consumers are shifting in increasingly large numbers to more sustainable personal transport, and at a tipping point where governments around the world are stepping up their zero emission efforts. We look forward to being a significant driver in accelerating that transition.”

The highly popular new energy and electric vehicle platform, Fully Charged Show YouTube channel, features the Xpeng G3 in its debut ‘Premiere’ episode. Hosted by renowned EV evangelist, Robert Llewellyn, the show provides an exclusive review of the G3 available in Norway.

The Xpeng G3

Photo & video gallery: Xpeng G3 in Norway

The G3 epitomises Xpeng’s strategy of offering advanced technologies at attractive price points. The list price for the G3 in Norway starts at 358,000 NKr (approx. EUR 33,700 / GBP 30,300 / USD 41,000).

This smart electric SUV is sharply styled, with a panoramic windscreen, and a certified range of 520km NEDC (451km WLTP). The G3 features Xpeng’s proprietary XPILOT 2.5 advanced driver assistance system. The G3’s auto parking function is able to distinguish between parallel and vertical parking spaces, as well as marked and unmarked parking spaces.

The G3 available in Norway features an English language user interface, with the AI-powered “Hi Xpeng” voice assistant, intelligent navigation and remote APP control.

The software for the XPILOT and Xmart OS operating system has been fully developed by Xpeng’s in-house R&D team, a clear example of the company’s approach to smart tech innovation.

Xpeng is uncompromising in its commitment to safety standards, with the G3 boasting a comprehensive suite of safety systems, helping it to achieve a class-best C-NCAP safety rating in China*.

Established in 2015, Xpeng launched its first production model in December 2018, and 2020 year-to-date deliveries of its smart EVs reached 21,341 units by the end of November, representing an 87% increase year-over-year. Xpeng listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2020, raising US$1.7 billion with a strong shareholder base including world renowned corporate and institutional investors. The Company completed its first public follow-on offering on 11 December 2020, raising US$2.5 billion.

Media information

About Xpeng Inc.

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future.

In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture.

Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com/.

*The Xpeng G3 Smart version completed the C-NCAP safety test in China on 13 July 2019.

XPeng (A) (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Xpeng Delivers G3 Smart Electric SUV to First Customers in Norway, Stepping Up Plans for European Market Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, has started delivery of smart EVs to customers in Norway. 100 Xpeng G3 smart electric SUVs are being handed over to their new owners this week …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
Transgene and BioInvent Receive CTA Approval for Phase 1/2a Trial of Oncolytic Virus BT-001 in ...
Entegris Makes Major Investment in New Manufacturing Facility in Taiwan
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ...
Liberty Global Recognized for Sustainability Leadership
Genentech’s Faricimab Meets Primary Endpoint and Shows Strong Durability Across Two Global Phase ...
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.12.20
Nvidia, Intuitive, Netflix, The Trade Desk, Velodyne, Xpeng, AMD, Baidu, Apple, Moderna - Opening Bell
14.12.20
Xpeng P7 receives Car of the Year 2021 Award in Xuanyuan Awards
12.12.20
XPeng Announces Closing of Follow-On Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters' Overallotment Option
10.12.20
Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, Microstrategy, Facebook, Disney, Trip.com, JD.com, Alibaba, Xpeng, Virgin Galactic - US-Markt
09.12.20
XPeng Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
08.12.20
Xpeng Aktie erreicht Korrekturzone. Wie geht es weiter mit der Xpeng Aktie?
07.12.20
XPeng Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of American Depositary Shares
01.12.20
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020
25.11.20
Marktstratege Andreas Lipkow: Ritterschlag für Bitcoin - Rallye bei Tesla, Xpeng und Nio berechtigt?
24.11.20
Maydorn: Tesla, Nio, Xpeng, BYD, Blink, DPW Holding, Compleo, SDI, Varta, Millennial L., Plug Power

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.12.20
121
XPeng - chinesischer Tesla-Rivale
13.11.20
23
XPENG (XPEV) Börsenkonkurrenz für TSLA und NIO?