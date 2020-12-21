Xpeng Delivers G3 Smart Electric SUV to First Customers in Norway, Stepping Up Plans for European Market

Xpeng Inc. (“Xpeng” or the “Company”, NYSE: XPEV), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company, has started delivery of smart EVs to customers in Norway. 100 Xpeng G3 smart electric SUVs are being handed over to their new owners this week across 28 cities and towns in Norway - the northernmost of which is Bodø (67°N), just north of the Arctic Circle.

Xpeng G3 Smart EV SUV (Photo: Business Wire)

While the domestic Chinese market remains its primary customer base, Xpeng is now well positioned to develop its international strategy with the launch of its first production model, the G3 electric SUV, in Norway. Xpeng is actively exploring opportunities in other EV-mature markets with supportive government policies, advanced EV infrastructure and high EV awareness as the top priority markets. Xpeng is also planning to launch its second production model, the P7 electric sports sedan, in Europe within the next 12 months.

He Xiaopeng, CEO & Chairman of Xpeng, commented: “This week’s customer deliveries in Norway represent a key milestone in Xpeng’s aspirations to become a truly international smart EV brand. Our launch in Europe comes just as consumers are shifting in increasingly large numbers to more sustainable personal transport, and at a tipping point where governments around the world are stepping up their zero emission efforts. We look forward to being a significant driver in accelerating that transition.”

The highly popular new energy and electric vehicle platform, Fully Charged Show YouTube channel, features the Xpeng G3 in its debut ‘Premiere’ episode. Hosted by renowned EV evangelist, Robert Llewellyn, the show provides an exclusive review of the G3 available in Norway.

The Xpeng G3

Photo & video gallery: Xpeng G3 in Norway

The G3 epitomises Xpeng’s strategy of offering advanced technologies at attractive price points. The list price for the G3 in Norway starts at 358,000 NKr (approx. EUR 33,700 / GBP 30,300 / USD 41,000).

This smart electric SUV is sharply styled, with a panoramic windscreen, and a certified range of 520km NEDC (451km WLTP). The G3 features Xpeng’s proprietary XPILOT 2.5 advanced driver assistance system. The G3’s auto parking function is able to distinguish between parallel and vertical parking spaces, as well as marked and unmarked parking spaces.

The G3 available in Norway features an English language user interface, with the AI-powered “Hi Xpeng” voice assistant, intelligent navigation and remote APP control.

The software for the XPILOT and Xmart OS operating system has been fully developed by Xpeng’s in-house R&D team, a clear example of the company’s approach to smart tech innovation.

Xpeng is uncompromising in its commitment to safety standards, with the G3 boasting a comprehensive suite of safety systems, helping it to achieve a class-best C-NCAP safety rating in China*.

Established in 2015, Xpeng launched its first production model in December 2018, and 2020 year-to-date deliveries of its smart EVs reached 21,341 units by the end of November, representing an 87% increase year-over-year. Xpeng listed on the New York Stock Exchange in August 2020, raising US$1.7 billion with a strong shareholder base including world renowned corporate and institutional investors. The Company completed its first public follow-on offering on 11 December 2020, raising US$2.5 billion.

Media information

About Xpeng Inc.

Xpeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in China. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology and data, shaping the mobility experience of the future.

In order to optimize its customers’ mobility experience, Xpeng develops in-house its full-stack autonomous driving technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrification/electronic architecture.

Xpeng is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley and San Diego. The Company’s Smart EVs are manufactured at plants in Zhaoqing and Zhengzhou, located in Guangdong and Henan provinces, respectively. For more information, please visit https://en.xiaopeng.com/.

*The Xpeng G3 Smart version completed the C-NCAP safety test in China on 13 July 2019.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005331/en/