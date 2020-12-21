 

L Catterton to Sell Inspired Pet Nutrition to CapVest

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 12:00  |  74   |   |   

GREENWICH, Conn. and LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Inspired Pet Nutrition ("IPN"), the U.K.'s leading independent pet food platform, to funds managed by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IPN, best known for its dry dog food and pet treats under the Harringtons and Wagg brands, is a third-generation family enterprise which has become a market leader within the U.K. pet food landscape. Since investing in the Company in March 2015, L Catterton worked closely with Richard Page, IPN's Chairman, to promote exceptional individuals from within and to recruit industry-leading executives into the IPN franchise. With L Catterton's support, this talented team significantly expanded IPN's manufacturing acumen by building a new wet dog food facility, a super-premium baked dog food facility, and a state-of-the-art distribution center, all while enhancing IPN's core dry dog food capacity.

These investments, combined with an enhanced focus on brand marketing and direct-to-consumer capabilities, enabled growth across all facets of IPN's portfolio. Most notably, the Harringtons brand has leveraged this platform to disrupt the market and become the U.K.'s fastest-growing major dry dog food brand, moving from #6 to #1 in the category during L Catterton's ownership.

Mr. Page commented, "We are exceptionally proud of the success that IPN has achieved through our great partnership with L Catterton. By utilizing their extensive strategic, operational, and industry expertise, we have laid a strong foundation to expand our business and quadrupled Harringtons' market share under L Catterton's ownership. In addition, we have made great strides on our sustainability journey, with IPN becoming the U.K.'s first carbon-negative pet food manufacturer of scale. We are excited to continue our strong track record of growth through our partnership with CapVest as we work to realize our vision of becoming one of the largest manufacturers of branded pet food across the U.K. and Europe."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

L Catterton to Sell Inspired Pet Nutrition to CapVest GREENWICH, Conn. and LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Inspired Pet Nutrition …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
RangeXTD Review: Newest Wi-Fi Extender Booster in the US Market
Invitation to Q&A session about Castellum's increased offer for Entra and the sale of warehouse and ...
Positive results show that C21 can become an important complement to COVID-19 vaccines
BioInvent and Transgene receive CTA approval for Phase l/lla trial of oncolytic virus BT-001 in ...
Peijia Medical and HighLife Enter Into License and Technology Transfer Agreement for Transeptal ...
Insulated Packaging Market worth $15.8 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Mhome Group Constructs 90sqm Prefabricated Display Home in Just 33 Hours
First dosing of nanoformed drug successfully accomplished
Hollywood Film Production Company Seeks Young Muslim Arab To Star In A New Major Martial Arts Film ...
Fabege first with 100 per cent green financing
Titel
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Flurry of M&A Activity Redefining the Online Gaming Market Landscape
Why the Epic Rise of Influencers is Leading to Big Business
Conduent Seamless Transportation System Now Allows Passengers in France's Tours Métropole Urban ...
The Tech Fueling The Electric Vehicle Boom
AppGallery Launches its Exclusive Year-End Game Fest Campaign
Push for Alternative Therapies Prods Researchers Towards Psilocybin
StarCompliance Announces Significant Growth Investment from Marlin Equity Partners
The Perfect Christmas Present For An Electric Vehicle Fanatic
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Singapore Approves Cultured Meat: A Major Step Forward for the Industry, Questions IDTechEx
Alibaba Cloud Named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Database Management Systems ...
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Evolv Technology Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its AI-powered Touchless Threat Detection ...
Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Artios Pharma Announce a Global Strategic Collaboration on Novel ...
Chromatography Reagents Market worth $7.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity