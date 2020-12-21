L Catterton to Sell Inspired Pet Nutrition to CapVest

GREENWICH, Conn. and LONDON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- L Catterton, the largest and most global consumer-focused private equity firm in the world, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Inspired Pet Nutrition ("IPN"), the U.K.'s leading independent pet food platform, to funds managed by CapVest Partners LLP ("CapVest"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IPN, best known for its dry dog food and pet treats under the Harringtons and Wagg brands, is a third-generation family enterprise which has become a market leader within the U.K. pet food landscape. Since investing in the Company in March 2015, L Catterton worked closely with Richard Page, IPN's Chairman, to promote exceptional individuals from within and to recruit industry-leading executives into the IPN franchise. With L Catterton's support, this talented team significantly expanded IPN's manufacturing acumen by building a new wet dog food facility, a super-premium baked dog food facility, and a state-of-the-art distribution center, all while enhancing IPN's core dry dog food capacity.

These investments, combined with an enhanced focus on brand marketing and direct-to-consumer capabilities, enabled growth across all facets of IPN's portfolio. Most notably, the Harringtons brand has leveraged this platform to disrupt the market and become the U.K.'s fastest-growing major dry dog food brand, moving from #6 to #1 in the category during L Catterton's ownership.

Mr. Page commented, "We are exceptionally proud of the success that IPN has achieved through our great partnership with L Catterton. By utilizing their extensive strategic, operational, and industry expertise, we have laid a strong foundation to expand our business and quadrupled Harringtons' market share under L Catterton's ownership. In addition, we have made great strides on our sustainability journey, with IPN becoming the U.K.'s first carbon-negative pet food manufacturer of scale. We are excited to continue our strong track record of growth through our partnership with CapVest as we work to realize our vision of becoming one of the largest manufacturers of branded pet food across the U.K. and Europe."