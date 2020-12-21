 

ImmunityBio and NantKwest to Merge, Creating a Leading Immunotherapy and Cell Therapy Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 12:05   

ImmunityBio, a privately-held immunotherapy company, and NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK), a clinical-stage, natural killer cell-based therapeutics company, today announced they have entered into an agreement to merge in a stock-for-stock transaction. The combination will create a leading immunotherapy and cell therapy company focused on oncology and infectious disease.

Together, ImmunityBio and NantKwest will have a broad, clinical-stage pipeline – including 13 assets in clinical trials and 11 in Phase II to III – as well as a robust early stage pipeline to address other difficult to treat cancers. The combination of NantKwest’s Natural Killer (NK) cell platform and ImmunityBio’s immunotherapy fusion protein, immunomodulator, and adenovirus platforms have already resulted in complete responses in late stage, difficult to treat metastatic cancers. To date complete responses have been noted in patients with second line or greater metastatic pancreatic cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck cancer, and Merkel Cell Carcinoma. This strong track record of combination immunotherapies across the two companies’ platforms supports the potential of the combined assets to transform the future of immunotherapy beyond checkpoints by synergizing NantKwest’s cell-based therapies with ImmunityBio’s immunotherapy platforms.

In a separate press release issued today, ImmunityBio announced that ImmunityBio’s IL-15 fusion protein, Anktiva, with FDA Breakthrough Therapy status for non-muscle invasive bladder cancer CIS, has achieved primary endpoint with 72% complete response.

ImmunityBio was founded by Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, MD, a physician and scientist who invented Abraxane for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, lung cancer and advanced pancreatic cancer. The companies, including their operations, are aligned given their long-standing collaboration programs with opportunity for advancing clinical development of the late stage Phase II and III trials.

Dr. Soon-Shiong said, “We are developing next-generation immunotherapies to defeat cancer and infectious disease. By combining ImmunityBio’s immunotherapy platform, which includes the Anktiva IL-15 superagonist, with NantKwest’s natural killer cell platform, the merged entity will have a powerful and broad product portfolio that can activate both the innate (natural killer cell and macrophage) and adaptive (T cell) immune systems to create long-term immunological memory. What distinguishes the merged entity is the late stage immunotherapy product pipeline that is designed to eliminate the need for high-dose chemotherapy, improve the outcomes of current CAR T cell therapies, and extend beyond checkpoint inhibitors. With 13 clinical trials across multiple tumor types at Phase I to III and with the combined talent in research, clinical development and manufacturing, the merged entity is poised to be a leader in the immunotherapy space.”

