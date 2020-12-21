Tower Semiconductor and GMEMS Announce the Ramp to Mass Production of MEMS Microphones Products





MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, and MILPITAS, California, December 21, 2020 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, and GMEMS, a supplier of MEMS (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems) sensors and products to the telecommunications industry , today announced the ramp to mass production of GMEM’s MEMS microphones products on Tower’s 0.18um flow, custom developed for GMEMS products. Tailor designed for the rapidly growing demand of the earbuds and cellphone markets, GMEMS’s highly advanced microphones offer a substantially smaller solution than competition. Utilizing Tower’s advanced facilities and platforms provides high volume manufacturing and capacity assurance, enabling to meet these fast-growing market demands.

According to Yole Development, MEMS microphone market is expected to grow from $1.2B (5.8B units) in 2019 to $1.7B (9.3B units) in 2024 with 6.6% CAGR.

“We are very pleased to have partnered with Tower to enhance the manufacturing capability for our highly demanded microphone products. We chose Tower for its excellent reputation, superior technical capabilities, advanced technology platforms and its capability to manufacture MEMS at large scale due to the compatibility with its CMOS flow,” said Dr. Mark Wang, GMEMS CEO. “The joint effort between GMEMS experts and Tower’s exceptional R&D team enabled a successful ramp to a stable high volume manufacturing of our products, as well as to set a roadmap for the development of our next-generation microphones“.

In addition to a very small die size, Tower’s flow offers multiple advantages for the manufacturing of the MEMS microphones including high dynamic range and high SNR (Signal to Noise Ratio), key features when addressing MEMS microphone market demands, especially for mobile devices.

“We are excited about our cooperation with GMEMS, a world leading company in its field, developing outstanding technology solutions and products. Our tight and well-aligned collaboration allowed to effectively ramp GMEMS excellent products to high volume mass production using best in class technology,” said Dr. Avi Strum, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sensors & Displays Business Unit, Tower Semiconductor. “We look forward to accomplishing additional achievements together allowing to realize even greater market potential”.