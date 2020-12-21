Loop Insights Launches Digital Connect Health Platform, A Fully-Integrated Digital Healthcare Solution For Governments, After Extended Discussions With Provinces, Federal Government and Private Sector

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Loop"), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence ("AI") to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the January 2021 launch of its Digital Connect Health Platform, a fully-integrated digital healthcare solution designed for both government and private sector. The launch comes after continuous discussions and requests from government leaders, both Provincial and Federal, over the past 7 months.

On April 20th, Loop Insights launched the Beta version of its Smart Health contactless check-in platform, which streamlines patient engagement and operations. Loop’s Smart Health device requires a simple tap of the patient’s mobile phone to check in and verify their ID. Patients have frictionless access to everything they need in one simple wallet pass, including real-time notifications, testing and tracing updates, critical health information, and more.

MOVING FROM BETA VERSION TO MARKET READY

Following ongoing conversations with stakeholders at the highest levels of government, as well as private markets, Loop Insights will integrate its real-time AI-driven data applications with its IoT solutions and digital wallet to create its Digital Connect Health Platform, which provides governments and private clients with the following:

A secure Digital ID



Integrated data functionality



Easy access to medical records



Integrated eCommerce

Loop’s Digital Connect Health Platform is regarded as a customized platform per government specifications.

BRIDGING THE HEALTHCARE JURISDICTIONAL DIVIDE TO DELIVER CONNECTIVITY NEVER BEFORE THOUGHT POSSIBLE

The attempted implementation of wildly varying COVID-19 medical and security protocols, as well as, restriction policies by health officials and government leaders from around the world, has clearly demonstrated how divided government leaders have become by jurisdictional lines due to the lack of a single platform capable of providing uniformity and consistency in the application of policies. Recognizing this breakdown, in conjunction with input from those same government leaders, Loop Insights developed the Digital Connect Health Platform to be capable of connecting Provincial and Federal systems while allowing Provinces to fully maintain their jurisdictional authority by managing their own internal data repositories.