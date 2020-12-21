 

EANS-Voting Rights Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Notification of voting rights transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a
Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this
announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Release of announcement according to Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock
Exchange Act 2018

Jersey, 21 December 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext:
ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of
shopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in
accordance with Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that
it has received the following notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of
the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018:

1. Issuer: ATRIUM EUROP.REAL EST.LTD
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation:
Chaim Katzman
4. Name of shareholder(s): Gazit Gaia Limited
Gazit Midas Limited
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17.12.2020
6. Total positions:
______________________________________________________________________________
| | | % of voting | | |
| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|
| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |
| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |
|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|
| Resulting | | | | |
| situation on | | | | |
| the date on | 69.11 % | 0.05 % | 69.16 % | 386,263,853 |
|which threshold| | | | |
| was crossed / | | | | |
|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|
| Position of | | | | |
| previous | 65.78 % | 0.05 % | 65.83 % | |
| notification | | | | |
|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
______________________________________________________________________________
|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|
| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|
| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |
| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |
|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|
|JE00B3DCF752_|________374,119|____266,558,378|_________0.10_%|_________69.01_%|
|_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________266,932,497__________|____________69.11_%_____________|
Disclaimer

