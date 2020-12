--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release of announcement according to Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian StockExchange Act 2018Jersey, 21 December 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext:ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper ofshopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces inaccordance with Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 thatit has received the following notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 ofthe Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018:1. Issuer: ATRIUM EUROP.REAL EST.LTD2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights3. Person subject to notification obligation:Chaim Katzman4. Name of shareholder(s): Gazit Gaia LimitedGazit Midas Limited5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17.12.20206. Total positions:______________________________________________________________________________| | | % of voting | | || | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights || |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer ||_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|| Resulting | | | | || situation on | | | | || the date on | 69.11 % | 0.05 % | 69.16 % | 386,263,853 ||which threshold| | | | || was crossed / | | | | ||____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|| Position of | | | | || previous | 65.78 % | 0.05 % | 65.83 % | || notification | | | | ||(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|7. Notified details of the resulting situation:______________________________________________________________________________|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect || ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG ||_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______||JE00B3DCF752_|________374,119|____266,558,378|_________0.10_%|_________69.01_%||_SUBTOTAL_A__|__________266,932,497__________|____________69.11_%_____________|