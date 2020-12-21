EANS-Voting Rights Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 21.12.2020, 12:30 | 63 | 0 | 0 21.12.2020, 12:30 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release of announcement according to Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock

Exchange Act 2018



Jersey, 21 December 2020. Atrium European Real Estate Limited VSE/ Euronext:

ATRS) (the "Company" or "Atrium"), a leading owner, operator and redeveloper of

shopping centers and retail real estate in Central Europe, announces in

accordance with Section 135 para 2 of the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018 that

it has received the following notification pursuant to Sections 130 to 134 of

the Austrian Stock Exchange Act 2018:



1. Issuer: ATRIUM EUROP.REAL EST.LTD

2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Person subject to notification obligation:

Chaim Katzman

4. Name of shareholder(s): Gazit Gaia Limited

Gazit Midas Limited

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 17.12.2020

6.

______________________________________________________________________________

| | | % of voting | | |

| | % of voting |rights through |Total of both |Total number of|

| |rights attached|financial/other| in % (7.A + | voting rights |

| |to shares (7.A)| instruments | 7.B) | of issuer |

|_______________|_______________|(7.B.1_+_7.B.2)|______________|_______________|

| Resulting | | | | |

| situation on | | | | |

| the date on | 69.11 % | 0.05 % | 69.16 % | 386,263,853 |

|which threshold| | | | |

| was crossed / | | | | |

|____reached____|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|

| Position of | | | | |

| previous | 65.78 % | 0.05 % | 65.83 % | |

| notification | | | | |

|(if_applicable)|_______________|_______________|______________|_______________|



7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

______________________________________________________________________________

|A:_Voting_rights_attached_to_shares___________________________________________|

| |____Number_of_voting_rights____|_______%_of_voting_rights_______|

| | Direct | Indirect | Direct | Indirect |

| ISIN Code |(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG|(Sec 130 BörseG|(Sec 133 BörseG |

|_____________|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)_____|_____2018)______|

|JE00B3DCF752_|________374,119|____266,558,378|_________0.10_%|_________69.01_%|

