Subsea 7 S.A. mandatory notification of share trades

Luxembourg – 21 December 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transaction by a primary insider:

SIEM INDUSTRIES S.A. which is represented on the board of Subsea 7 S.A. by Kristian Siem announces that it has on 18 December 2020 delivered 487,600 SUBC shares under a call option agreement entered into on 30 November 2020 with a strike price of NOK 85 per share.  Following this transaction, the aggregate number of shares held by Siem Industries S.A. is 73,035,377. It has outstanding sold put options for 1,693,000 SUBC shares.

Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Investor Relations Director
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
katherine.tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

 

