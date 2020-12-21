Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Date of Fourth Quarter Earnings Release

The Board of Directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) approved a quarterly dividend on its Class A common stock of $0.25 per share payable on February 1, 2021 to stockholders of record as of January 11, 2021.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will announce fourth quarter 2020 earnings before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.