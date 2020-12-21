 

OS.RESERVE recognized for Top Dried Flower at 2020 Spiritleaf Awards

OTTAWA, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HEXO Corp. (TSX: HEXO; NYSE: HEXO) (“HEXO” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that OS.RESERVE received the award for Top Dried Flower at the 2020 Spiritleaf Awards. The awards were held virtually on December 6, 2020 with Spiritleaf franchise partners, employees and suppliers in attendance.

“Thanks to Spiritleaf for the recognition for OS.RESERVE and for putting on these awards. We are thrilled to see that consumers and retailers alike are delighted by our OS.RESERVE flower products,” said HEXO CEO and co-founder Sebastien St-Louis. “HEXO is in a strong financial position and is committed to growing sales nationally as we continue to increase market share. Original Stash supports that growth by offering consumers quality cannabis products that crush black market prices.”

Original Stash has been a disruptor in the industry from day one, paving the way for those who followed in the value brand category. Authentic and uncomplicated, Original Stash gives cannabis consumers quality cannabis products with competitive prices. Original Stash also offers the OS.RESERVE line of products featuring a potency of 20% THC or more.

Spiritleaf Awards recognize the best cannabis products available on the market and are voted on by customers and staff at the 67 Spiritleaf stores across Canada. Spiritleaf’s retail cannabis network was established by Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (CSE:ISH).

About HEXO Corp

HEXO Corp is an award-winning consumer packaged goods cannabis company that creates and distributes innovative products to serve the global cannabis market. The Company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. For more information please visit hexocorp.com.

Investor Relations:
invest@HEXO.com
www.hexocorp.com

Media Relations:
(819) 317-0526
media@hexo.com




