Rugby Completes Geochemical Program at El Zanjon Gold-Silver Project, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rugby Mining Limited (“Rugby” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report the completion of a follow-up soil sampling program at the El Zanjon gold-silver project in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The program targeted gold-silver geochemical anomalies located on magnetic structures considered prospective for hosting high grade epithermal gold deposits.

In 2019, Rugby conducted ground magnetic surveys which identified structural features considered prospective for gold mineralization beneath gravel cover. The initial geochemical program defined 10 zones of anomalous gold-silver geochemistry ranging from 320m to 2,800m in length along these structures. A number of these anomalies have coincident lower pH readings suggesting an acidic environment which can indicate oxidizing sulfides at depth, an association common to other epithermal projects in the region.

Mr. Bryce Roxburgh, CEO of Rugby commented, “We are using a similar exploration approach to that successfully employed for drill targeting at the multi-million ounce gold-silver Cerro Moro deposit. The El Zanjon area has been ignored in the past due to the absence of outcrop. The magnetic survey delineated structures prospective for gold silver mineralization within the favourable Chon Aike formation. The awaited results are expected to vector us closer to defining specific drill sites. Follow-up work early in 2021 will start as soon as practicable. It will comprise more detailed sampling and geophysics.”

Following the recent Covid-19 related travel clearances our team has completed a detailed follow-up soil sampling program to further define the extent of the gold-silver anomalies outlined by the initial geochemical program. A total of 258 soil samples were collected on 320m spaced intervals and pH readings were recorded for all samples (Figures 2 & 3). Lower pH samples could indicate the presence nearby of sulfides commonly found associated with gold and silver deposits in this region. Samples will be analyzed geochemically by ultra-low detection Ionic-Leach at ALS in Vancouver with the anticipated turnaround time to be approximately 6 weeks. It is anticipated that the results will identify prospective targets for more detailed sampling, magnetic surveying and subsequent drilling.