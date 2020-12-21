Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Acquire QEP Resources in All-Stock Transaction

MIDLAND, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback” or the “Company”) and QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) (“QEP”) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Diamondback will acquire QEP in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion, including QEP’s net debt of $1.6 billion as of September 30, 2020. The consideration will consist of 0.05 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of QEP common stock, representing an implied value to each QEP stockholder of $2.29 per share based on the closing price of Diamondback common stock on December 18, 2020. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company.

Adds material Tier-1 Midland Basin inventory that competes for capital immediately in Diamondback’s portfolio

Accretive on all relevant 2021 per share metrics including cash flow per share, free cash flow per share and leverage, before accounting for synergies

Lowers 2021 reinvestment ratio and enhances ability to generate free cash flow, de-lever and return capital to stockholders

Significant, tangible annual synergies of at least $60 - $80 million comprised of: G&A savings Cost of capital and interest expense savings Improved capital efficiency from high-graded development Physical adjacencies to increase lateral lengths Significant adjacent Permian midstream assets

Diamondback is expected to maintain its Investment Grade status

Significant majority of Diamondback’s capital will now be allocated to the Northern Midland Basin



QEP HIGHLIGHTS:

Approximately 49,000 net acres in the Midland Basin primarily held by production allowing for capital efficient development

Q3 2020 average production of 48.3 MBO/d (76.7 MBOE/d); Q3 2020 average Permian production of 30.5 MBO/d (47.6 MBOE/d)

48 current drilled but uncompleted wells (“DUCs”); DUC balance expected to be worked down along with Diamondback’s DUC balance in 2021, lowering 2021 reinvestment ratio

QEP’s Williston assets will be considered non-core and will be used to harvest cash flow or they will be divested, pending market conditions, with potential sale proceeds to be used towards debt reduction

Significant adjacent Permian midstream infrastructure

The pending QEP acquisition, together with the previously announced pending acquisition of assets from Guidon Operating LLC (“Guidon”), will bring Diamondback’s total leasehold interests to over 276,000 net surface acres in the Midland Basin (429,000 Midland and Delaware Basin net acres)

“The acquisition of QEP also checks every box of Diamondback’s corporate development strategy. The business combination with QEP and the Guidon transaction are accretive on all relevant 2021 financial metrics including free cash flow per share, cash flow per share and leverage, even before accounting for synergies. Most importantly, the addition of this Tier-1 resource competes for capital right away in Diamondback’s current portfolio, and we will now be able to allocate most of our capital to the high-returning Midland Basin for the foreseeable future. Pro forma for these transactions, Diamondback is also expected to maintain its Investment Grade status, ensuring access to capital. As stated in past public commentary, Diamondback does not need to participate in industry consolidation to simply get bigger. We participate in corporate development opportunities that we firmly believe will increase the long-term value of our stockholders’ investment,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Diamondback.