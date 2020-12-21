 

Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Aki Ojanen

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 12:30  |  31   |   |   

Aspo Plc
Managers’ transactions
December 21, 2020 at 1.30 p.m.
 

Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Aki Ojanen

Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ojanen Aki
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Aspo Oyj
LEI: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437000TB0GHDHLPX677_20201221110336_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-12-18
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008072
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 8.41 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 8.41 EUR


ASPO Plc

Arto Meitsalo
CFO

For further information, please contact:
 Arto Meitsalo, CFO, tel. +358 40 551 1422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com


Aspo is a conglomerate that owns and develops business operations in Northern Europe and growth markets focusing on demanding b-to-b customers. Our strong company brands - ESL Shipping, Leipurin, Telko and Kauko - aim to be the market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these. Together they generate Aspo's goodwill. Aspo's Group structure and business operations are continually developed without any predefined schedules. 


Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
www.aspo.com  


Aspo Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Aki Ojanen Aspo Plc Managers’ transactions December 21, 2020 at 1.30 p.m.   Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Aki Ojanen Aspo Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirementName: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Changes in Supervisory Board
Taronis Fuels Takes Disciplinary Actions Against CFO and Independent Director
Mowi ASA: Enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:30 Uhr
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Heikki Westerlund
09.12.20
Aspo upgrades its financial guidance for 2020
02.12.20
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tatu Vehmas
02.12.20
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tatu Vehmas
02.12.20
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tatu Vehmas
02.12.20
Aspo Plc – Managers’ transactions – Tatu Vehmas
02.12.20
Vehmas family concentrates its holdings in Aspo
02.12.20
Aspo Plc: Notice of change in Aspo holdings pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
02.12.20
Aspo Plc: Notice of change in Aspo holdings pursuant to Chapter 9 Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act
01.12.20
Aspo Capital Markets Day 2020: Aspo confirms its long-term financial targets and still aims to annually increase the amount of dividends, Aspo’s businesses to be forerunners in sustainability in their industries