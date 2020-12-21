 

Bristol Myers Squibb to Announce Results for Fourth Quarter 2020 on February 4, 2021

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the fourth quarter of 2020 on Thursday, February 4, 2021. During a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 4, 2021, company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 800-458-4121 or international +1 313-209-6672, confirmation code: 4441406, or using this link which becomes active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and entering your information to be connected. Materials related to the call will be available at the same website prior to the conference call. A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 4 through 12:00 p.m. ET on February 18, 2021. The replay will also be available through http://investor.bms.com or by dialing in the U.S. toll free 888-203-1112 or international 719-457-0820, confirmation code: 4441406.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

