 

Evoqua Acquires Ultrapure’s Industrial Water Business in Houston and Dallas

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced it has acquired the industrial water business of privately-held Ultrapure & Industrial Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Driessen Water, Inc. Ultrapure’s industrial operations are based out of Houston and Dallas, Texas. This acquisition will further strengthen Evoqua’s service capabilities in the Houston and Dallas markets and the surrounding regions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ultrapure’s Texas-based operations focus on water purification services and equipment, serving the healthcare, laboratory, power, microelectronics, food and beverage, oil and gas, commercial, and manufacturing markets. Ultrapure provides its customers with a variety of water treatment products and services, including service deionization, reverse osmosis, UV, and ozonation.

“For over 20 years, Ultrapure’s industrial operations has built a reputation as a trusted partner, providing reliable water solutions and services to their broad customer portfolio,” said Evoqua Chief Executive Officer Ron Keating. “We are delighted to welcome the Houston and Dallas Ultrapure team to the Evoqua family.”

For more information, visit https://www.evoqua.com.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.

