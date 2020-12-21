Evoqua Acquires Ultrapure’s Industrial Water Business in Houston and Dallas

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced it has acquired the industrial water business of privately-held Ultrapure & Industrial Services, LLC, a subsidiary of Driessen Water, Inc. Ultrapure’s industrial operations are based out of Houston and Dallas, Texas. This acquisition will further strengthen Evoqua’s service capabilities in the Houston and Dallas markets and the surrounding regions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ultrapure’s Texas-based operations focus on water purification services and equipment, serving the healthcare, laboratory, power, microelectronics, food and beverage, oil and gas, commercial, and manufacturing markets. Ultrapure provides its customers with a variety of water treatment products and services, including service deionization, reverse osmosis, UV, and ozonation.