J2 Global to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced its participation in two investor conferences in January.
Details of the conferences are as follows:
Citi Global TMT West Virtual Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: January 5, 2021, 2:00pm (ET)
Webcast: https://kvgo.com/citi/j2-global-january-2021
Needham Annual Growth Conference
Location: Virtual
Date and time: January 12, 2021, 3:30pm (ET)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham103/jcom/2235126
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, Offers.com, Spiceworks, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, IPVanish and KeepItSafe in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 230 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2019, J2 had achieved 24 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit http://www.j2global.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201221005083/en/
