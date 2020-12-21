 

Schwazze Acquires Six Star Buds Dispensaries in Colorado

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.12.2020, 13:00  |  48   |   |   

Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze " or “the Company"), announces it has closed on the asset purchase of the first six of 13 Star Buds Colorado retail locations. Total consideration was approximately $37.1 million, consisting of $13.9 million in cash, $13.9 million in a seller’s note, and $9.3 million in Preferred Stock (at a price of $1,000 per share).

Star Buds is one of the most recognized and successful retail cannabis operators in North America and is home to a wide selection of strains, concentrates, edibles, tinctures, and best-in-class customer service. The acquired dispensaries are located in Denver, Commerce City, Longmont, Niwot, Pueblo and Pueblo West and are projected to generate proforma revenue of approximately $24 million and EBITDA in the range of approximately 36% of revenue in 2020.

“Star Buds is a premier cannabis industry brand and we are excited to be bringing the first six of 13 Colorado locations into the Schwazze family. Led by Brian Ruden, TJ Joudeh and their partners, Star Buds has built a respected, innovative and most trusted retail operation. I greatly admire its commitment to high quality products and its budtenders’ commitment to customers and cannabis expertise,” said Justin Dye, Chief Executive Officer of Schwazze.

Dye continued, “The addition of these six Star Buds dispensaries builds on our customer-centric focus, significantly expands our retail operations footprint, and enables us to reach positive cash flow beginning in January. With the projected closing of 13 total Star Buds locations, this expands Schwazze’s retail footprint to 17 total dispensary locations in the Denver metro and southern Colorado region, with aggressive expansion plans underway in other areas of the state, positioning Schwazze to be the premiere cannabis seed to sale company in Colorado.”

“We are excited Colorado Star Buds locations are joining the Schwazze portfolio. This provides exciting opportunities for our employees, customers and the Colorado cannabis industry,” said Brian Ruden, Star Buds owner, operator, and Schwazze Board Member. “Schwazze’s acquisition of Star Buds Colorado locations, which will be completed in several separate transactions, furthers the Company’s vision to create the most admired cannabis company centered around the customer experience, innovation, quality products, and strong profitability. We are proud of what Star Buds has built in Colorado and eagerly look forward to what the future holds with Schwazze.”

Seite 1 von 4
Medicine Man Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Schwazze Acquires Six Star Buds Dispensaries in Colorado Schwazze, formerly operating as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ) ("Schwazze " or “the Company"), announces it has closed on the asset purchase of the first six of 13 Star Buds Colorado retail locations. Total consideration was …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
 ImmunityBio Announces Primary Endpoint Met of Phase 2/3 Trial for BCG Unresponsive Non-Muscle ...
Takeda Furthers Innovation-Focused Strategy in China with Sale of Select Non-Core Assets to Hasten ...
Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Acima to Create Leading Virtual ...
AT&T and TEGNA Joint Statement on Reaching New Retransmission Consent Agreement
SWI EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against SolarWinds Corporation – SWI
RealPage to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the "Group"): COVID-19 Diagnostic Tests Remain Able to Detect All Published Virus Strains
Transgene and BioInvent Receive CTA Approval for Phase 1/2a Trial of Oncolytic Virus BT-001 in ...
Entegris Makes Major Investment in New Manufacturing Facility in Taiwan
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GoodRx Holdings, Inc. ...
Titel
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Ameriprise Welcomes Team of Advisors with $168 Million in Assets and Big Plans for Growth to Its ...
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Option Agreement for Pre-clinical Coronavirus Vaccine Candidates
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (lenvatinib) Combination Demonstrated Statistically ...
Aimco Completes Separation of Apartment Income REIT Corp.
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
Titel
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity