 

Walgreens and Labcorp Make Pixel by Labcorp At-Home COVID-19 Collection Kit Available Through Walgreens Find Care

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company that is focused on advancing health and guiding patient care decisions, and Walgreens today announced that the Pixel by Labcorp At-Home COVID-19 Collection Kit is now available from Labcorp through Walgreens Find Care, a digital health platform available on the Walgreens app and Walgreens.com. Walgreens currently offers COVID-19 testing in more than 1,100 drive-thru locations across the country.

Using Walgreens Find Care, customers can connect to the Pixel by Labcorp website to request the test after completing a short COVID-19 survey to determine eligibility. The kit will be shipped via FedEx Express Overnight to the customer’s home, where they can self-administer the test collection using a short nasal swab and send their sample back to Labcorp. Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp site. If a COVID-19 test is positive, a healthcare staff member will contact individuals directly by phone or mail to discuss next steps. Pixel by Labcorp has contracted with a physician network to provide independent physician services for testing. The Pixel by Labcorp At-Home COVID-19 Collection Kit is not a substitute for visits to a healthcare professional and is for use by adults 18 and older.

“Labcorp and Walgreens share a common goal of helping customers find easy and safe ways to get COVID-19 test results and make informed health decisions,” said Amy Summy, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Labcorp. “We’re excited to expand our collaboration and make our popular and easy-to-use Pixel by Labcorp At-Home COVID-19 Collection Kit available to even more customers.”

Walgreens Find Care helps patients manage their healthcare from the comfort of their own home, including accessing convenient in-person and virtual doctor visits for a range of services, such as scheduling a test in any of the Labcorp patient service centers nationally. In addition, Walgreens Find Care can be used to book appointments for a range of services like urgent care, telehealth, for physician second opinions, mental health, and even optical services. The platform offers an integrated healthcare and pharmacy experience to empower people to get care when and how they need it from local and national providers they trust, all through the convenience of the Walgreens mobile app or online at Walgreens.com/findcare.

