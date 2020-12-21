 

Foresight VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.12.2020, 12:55  |  19   |   |   

TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES

The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 18 December 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 223,658 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 60.12p per share.

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 205,954,017 ordinary shares of 1p with 205,954,017 voting rights attached.

Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.

Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 205,954,017 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181


Foresight Vct Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Foresight VCT plc - Transaction in Own Shares TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES The Board of Foresight VCT plc (“the Company”) announces that on 18 December 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 223,658 ordinary shares of 1p at a gross price of 60.12p per share. In accordance with the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to sell the Village 3, 4 and 6 office buildings in La Défense
Aerojet Rocketdyne to be Acquired by Lockheed Martin in $5.0 Billion All-Cash Transaction
Victory Square Technologies Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of VS SARS CoV-2 Antigen 15 ...
Bombardier–Alstom consortium to provide 204 multifunctional M7-type coaches to SNCB
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces Exit from Dry Bulk Sector, Classifying Its Fleet as Held for Sale, ...
JoongAng Group Builds South Korea’s First AI-Driven Enterprise Network by Juniper Networks
Changes in Supervisory Board
Taronis Fuels Takes Disciplinary Actions Against CFO and Independent Director
Mowi ASA: Enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 50% stake in DESS Aquaculture Shipping
Titel
Mandatory notification of trade by primary insider
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
CytoDyn Completes Enrollment for Phase 3 Registrational Trial for 390 Patients with ...
Labrador Gold Announces Initial Results From Kingsway RAB Drilling
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap to take advantage of California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Carbon Credit Program
Plug Power Expands Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Solutions into Walmart eCommerce Applications
Shell fourth quarter 2020 update note
Luckin Coffee Comments on Joint Provisional Liquidators’ First Report Provided to the Grand Court ...
BioNTech und Fosun Pharma schließen Liefervereinbarung mit China für mRNA-basierten ...
Valneva Initiates Phase 1/2 Clinical Study of Inactivated, Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
Foresight VCT plc - Net Asset Value(s)