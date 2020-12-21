EyeGate Pharma Announces Transformative Acquisition of Panoptes Pharma

Acquisition Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Panoptes Co-Founders Dr. Franz Obermayr as EVP Clinical Development and Dr. Stefan Sperl as EVP CMC and Operations

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) (“EyeGate” or “the Company”), a clinical stage company focused on developing products for treating disorders of the eye, today announced the acquisition of Panoptes Pharma (“Panoptes”), a privately-held clinical stage biotech company focused on developing a novel proprietary small molecule for the treatment of severe eye diseases with a high unmet medical need.

The acquisition transforms EyeGate’s pipeline with the addition of PP-001, a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory, small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) with potential best-in-class picomolar potency. PP-001 was rationally designed to overcome the off-target side effects and safety issues associated with DHODH inhibitors, a validated drug class with broad potential in inflammatory, viral and oncology indications. First-in-class in ophthalmology, PP-001 has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations; PaniJect, an intravitreal injection for inflammatory diseases of the eye including posterior uveitis with Phase 1b/2a safety and efficacy data and PaniDrop, an eye drop for viral conjunctivitis and dry eye disease with completed Phase 1 safety data. In addition, a clinical-stage intravenous (IV) formulation of PP-001 is being evaluated as an antiviral and the company intends to soon complete development of an oral formulation for neurological and autoimmune indications.

“The acquisition of Panoptes propels the EyeGate pipeline forward to include a de-risked clinical-stage candidate with broad potential across a diverse range of ocular, autoimmune and neurological indications,” said Stephen From, Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate. “While DHODH inhibitors have been successfully developed for a range of autoimmune conditions, their utility has been limited due to tolerability and safety concerns. We believe PP-001, with potential best-in-class specificity and potency, has overcome these limitations to deliver this validated mechanism in inflammatory diseases of the eye as well as diseases beyond the ophthalmic space. With promising clinical safety and efficacy data in hand, and ophthalmic formulations to target indications with a medical need on the ocular surface and the back-of-the-eye, we are poised to begin a robust clinical program for PP-001.”